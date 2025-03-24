Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,862 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $2,710,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 69,717 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $25.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $562.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.50. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $343.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $299,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,592. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

