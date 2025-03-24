Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,889 Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cactus Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE WHD opened at $45.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

