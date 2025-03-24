Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,244,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,104,000 after buying an additional 193,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,322,000 after buying an additional 152,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after purchasing an additional 223,129 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,355,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 207,800 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.