Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,316 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $638,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 780.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 315,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 279,430 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Liberty Global by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,113,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after acquiring an additional 300,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 24.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 84,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $737,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,019.82. The trade was a 77.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $7.25. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

