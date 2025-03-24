Lynx Investment Advisory Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Lynx Investment Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,906.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.49 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

