Lynx Investment Advisory Purchases 134 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,382,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,732,000 after acquiring an additional 198,778 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,282,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $91.95 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $85.21 and a 1-year high of $101.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.