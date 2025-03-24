Lynx Investment Advisory Has $357,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 343.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

