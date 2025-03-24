Lynx Investment Advisory Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.48 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

