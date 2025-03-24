Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,977. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 140,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

