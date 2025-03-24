LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,099,313 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099,313 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 16.12% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $295,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 537.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $75.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $85.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

