LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,178,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935,951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 13.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $207,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO opened at $94.22 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.