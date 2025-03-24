LPL Financial LLC Has $272.10 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,389,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $272,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.