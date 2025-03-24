LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,911 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 9.15% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $254,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.40 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.30.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

