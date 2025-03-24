LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,449,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 8.26% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $363,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $46.80.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
