LPL Financial LLC Buys 239,963 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,888,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,963 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.52% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $229,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,095,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 316.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 77,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 263.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

