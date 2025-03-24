LPL Financial LLC Acquires 421,714 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,411,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,714 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $271,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 108,101 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,219 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.78 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

