Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $18.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.39.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.
LSPD stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
