Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $18.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSPD stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

