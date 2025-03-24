Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Suncor Energy by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $37.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

