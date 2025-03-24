Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 11,570.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,729,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,057,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,681 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 110.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,574,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,581,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 163.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,219,000 after acquiring an additional 857,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 15,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,047,389.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,648.55. The trade was a 15.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 17,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $1,170,570.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,208,617.56. This represents a 11.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,244 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $65.38 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $68.51. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

