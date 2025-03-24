Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Invests $30,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $75.79 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.