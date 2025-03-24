Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys Shares of 650 John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 81,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,823,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,892 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $57.39 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.11.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

