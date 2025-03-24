Kyverna Therapeutics (KYTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Kyverna Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $2.38 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kyverna Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Kyverna Therapeutics worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

