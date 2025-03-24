Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Knife River worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNF. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Knife River by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Stock Up 0.2 %

KNF stock opened at $91.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $66.13 and a one year high of $108.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

KNF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

