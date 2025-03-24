KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,536,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.07% of Corpay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Corpay by 46.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Corpay during the third quarter worth about $527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corpay by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Corpay by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $347.12 on Monday. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $247.10 and a one year high of $400.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.44.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

