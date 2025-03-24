KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $18.84 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 737,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,841,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned approximately 0.10% of Coterra Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.