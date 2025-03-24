KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $13.72 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,133 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,721,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 745.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Bank of America lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $128.77 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average of $156.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

