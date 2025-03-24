KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $19.07 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $19,069,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,198.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,292.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,309.68. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,142.91 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.