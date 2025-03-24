KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $13.35 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,758,331,000 after buying an additional 4,761,289 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 3,033.0% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after buying an additional 2,031,038 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 341.1% during the third quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,996,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $188,218,000 after buying an additional 1,543,743 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SEA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,345,278,000 after buying an additional 1,390,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after buying an additional 1,173,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $126.01 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

