KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Citigroup

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KEY. DA Davidson dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.56. 1,422,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,039,908. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

