KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of KB stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $45.59 and a 1-year high of $72.89.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Research analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 659.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

