JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,726,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.60% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $213,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $56.72 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.61 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

