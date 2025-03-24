JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JUGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JUGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 3.68 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 95.39%.

JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 285 ($3.68). 187,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,814. The company has a market cap of £383.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275 ($3.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380 ($4.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 295.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 308.75.

About JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income

It’s the small things that strengthen our economy

Company overview

This trust aims to give investors access to the fast growing, innovative smaller companies that help drive the UK domestic economy. The trust is managed by a team dedicated to finding the most attractive high quality UK-listed smaller companies.

Key attributes:

Distinctive investment process that focuses on stock characteristics.

Can include fledgeling and AIM stocks to boost returns.

Managed by dedicated smaller company experts in JPMorgan’s highly-respected European Equity Group.

Tight controls to manage the risks of smaller company investing.

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc gives investors access to the fast growing, innovative smaller companies that help drive the UK domestic economy.

