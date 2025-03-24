Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $62.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JSPR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of JSPR stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
Read More
