Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $62.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JSPR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

