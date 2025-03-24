Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,473,000 after buying an additional 31,776,656 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,648,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,137,000 after buying an additional 343,875 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,575,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after buying an additional 139,429 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,600,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,144,000 after buying an additional 65,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,110,000 after buying an additional 694,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.