Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Has $17.88 Million Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.65% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,323,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 123,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

