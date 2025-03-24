Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,726 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,726 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83. The stock has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

