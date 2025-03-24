Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after acquiring an additional 828,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,325,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,996,871,000 after acquiring an additional 780,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.71 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.19 and a 200-day moving average of $321.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.98 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

