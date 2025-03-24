ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stake Increased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in ITT by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 262.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $134.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.01 and a 1 year high of $161.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $145.93.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

ITT Profile



ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

