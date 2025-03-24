iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Sequent Planning LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sequent Planning LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Sequent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sequent Planning LLC owned 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after buying an additional 3,608,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,749,000 after buying an additional 536,610 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,764,000 after buying an additional 1,378,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,103,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average of $108.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.