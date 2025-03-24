iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 153.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 69,573 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 187.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $120.87 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $139.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average is $126.57. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

