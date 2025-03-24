iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $153.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.71 and a 52-week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

