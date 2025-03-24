iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,966,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025,357 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.95% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $549,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $187.15 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $168.85 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

