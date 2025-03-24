iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,118 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.52% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $246,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $331,412,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,410 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after buying an additional 519,868 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,990,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $171.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $154.17 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.96 and its 200-day moving average is $180.29.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

