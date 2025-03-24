iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 893,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,155,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

