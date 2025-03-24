iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Stock Holdings Lifted by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.90.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.