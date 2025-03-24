iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Twin City Private Wealth LLC

Twin City Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

