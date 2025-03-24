Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0986 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Shares of VRIG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 280,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

