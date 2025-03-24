Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0986 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance
Shares of VRIG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 280,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $27.55.
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.