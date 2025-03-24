Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2427 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 38.9% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ PSCE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.51. 7,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,398. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- What is a Dividend King?
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.