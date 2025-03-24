Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2427 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 38.9% increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSCE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.51. 7,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,398. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.