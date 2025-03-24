Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 6.4% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lynx Investment Advisory owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,264,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after acquiring an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,413,000 after acquiring an additional 412,080 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $66.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

