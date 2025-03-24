Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Lynx Investment Advisory

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2025

Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 6.4% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lynx Investment Advisory owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,264,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after acquiring an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,413,000 after acquiring an additional 412,080 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $66.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.