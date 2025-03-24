Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164,630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $191,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $53.32 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.